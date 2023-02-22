Graduates with industry micro-credentials more likely to be hired, reveals Coursera report

Employers are 72% more likely to be hired as candidates with professional certificates along with degrees, revealed Higher Education to Employment Survey by Coursera. Furthermore, it suggested that 37% of ‘middle skills’ jobs, (defined as jobs which require some post-secondary education or training but less than a four year degree), still need a degree. In India, unemployment among youth between the age of 20-24 years was at an all-time high of 43.7% in June of 2022 the report read.

Moreover, 96% of Indian students voted that professional certificates help them succeed in their jobs, the report showed. In Middle Eastern countries, 46% of students asked for a certificate from an industry-leading company. “These preferences are crucial for higher education institutions to consider as they decide to offer professional certificates, particularly so they can attract more students,” the report read.

According to the study, 92% Indian students, and 88% global students agreed that professional certificates can strengthen job applications and increase the possibilities of success in placement opportunities. However, the lowest confidence is shown by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt with 77% students voting for the same.

In addition, 95% of global students believe that non-degree credentials will become an important part of higher education in the near future, the study suggested. Furthermore, in India, 62% of employers believe that the major challenge in hiring is to find applicants who have the specific skills needed for the job, while 59% voted that there is a challenge in verifying an applicant has the right level of skills proficiency.