Course5 Intelligence in partnership with  Swades Foundation launches multi-year academic scholarship programme

The students will be mentored and supported throughout the duration of their chosen courses, it said.

Written by FE Education
Course5 claims to provide internship projects to the students.

Analytics and AI solutions provider, Course5 Intelligence, in collaboration with  Swades Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO, has launched a multi-year scholarship programme for higher education, an official statement said. 

Further, the company initiated this programme with the first batch of 40 scholarship winners from rural Maharashtra. The students will be mentored and supported throughout the duration of their chosen courses, it said.

The current programme claims to fund undergraduate and postgraduate studies in engineering and technology for students from economically underprivileged backgrounds. 

According to the statement, the company will provide the scholarships, Course5’s employees will partner in this initiative by mentoring the students to become industry-ready. 

Course5 also claims to provide internship projects to the students and may hire them upon graduation, it noted. “We will provide both financial support and mentoring to these students,”  Ashwin Mittal, chairman, CEO, Course5 Intelligence, said.

With inputs from PTI.

