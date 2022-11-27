Course5 Intelligence launches scholarship programme in partnership with Swades Foundation

Analytics and AI solutions company, Course5 Intelligence, has launched its first multi-year scholarship programme for higher education – the Course5 Academic Scholarship Programme in association with Swades Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO working towards rural empowerment and development. The company initiated this programme on Wednesday with the first batch of 40 scholarship winners from rural Maharashtra. The students will be mentored and supported throughout the duration of their chosen courses, an official release said.

The aim of the scholarship programme is to support talent that has high potential and give them the exposure, platform, and ecosystem to thrive. The programme further seeks to enable these students to be the best at what they do and work with the best companies in the world.

Launched under the company’s corporate social responsibility function called Course5 Cares, the current programme will fund undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Engineering and Technology for capable students from economically underprivileged backgrounds.

While the company will provide the scholarships, Course5’s employees will partner in this initiative by mentoring the students to become industry-ready. Course5 will further provide internship projects to the students and may hire them upon graduation.

Furthermore, Swades Foundation will be the implantation partner of for the scholarship. They will help identify deserving students with due diligence on their educational and economic backgrounds, ensure the funds provided by Course5 are used as intended and monitor students’ progress till completion of their studies.

“We will provide both financial support and mentoring to these students. We believe that supporting students who are capable and who will go on to achieve professional success will create a ripple effect of growth and upliftment of their entire families and communities,” Ashwin Mittal, chairman, CEO, Course5 Intelligence, said.

Mangesh Wange, CEO, Swades Foundation, added that that the scholarship will provide equal opportunities to rural communities, especially to the young ones, for sustainable development in the country.

Also Read: Marketing specialist, site engineer, among top five in-demand job roles for freshers in 2022, reveals report

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn