Countingwell for Schools: Maths learning app launches a blended learning solution for schools

The mathematics learning app Countingwell has launched ‘Countingwell for Schools’, which it says is a blended learning solution designed to help schoolteachers measure and reduce their students’ learning deficit in maths, created on account of the pandemic.

“Countingwell for Schools uses advanced formative assessment techniques to allow schoolteachers to accurately measure the learning deficit in their students. The solution can be used by teachers to assign simple maths homework and periodic assessment tests to students to reveal what their students do not know, and to accordingly adjust their focus on filling the gaps in learning,” Nirmal Shah, the co-founder of Countingwell, said. “It does not add any burden or workload on teachers. Instead, it ensures that teachers are more focused on delivering actual classroom learning, rather than managing the tool.”

Shah added that a major consequence of online classes has been accumulation of a serious learning deficit amongst schoolchildren, particularly in a subject like mathematics. “A variety of factors including the reduction in syllabus, connectivity issues, lower attention spans in online classes, lack of access to learning material, libraries and personal interactions with teachers have all contributed to this deficit. While most academia has acknowledged the learning deficit, educators did not have any tool to measure it until now,” said Shah.

Countingwell said the solution is being made available free of cost to all schools. The company charges a one-time set-up fee of Rs 999 for a school for unlimited number of students, which is also currently being waived off on request. The solution is currently offered for middle-school students and will soon expand to other classes.