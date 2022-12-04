Counseling Registration for AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 begins, apply at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 counselling registration: The registration process for Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) counselling has started at the official website of lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates who are interested in applying for counselling for law school admission can check the important information in this article. The last date for submission of registration is Dec 10, 2022.

Keep your credentials handy

The candidates have been advised to keep their credentials and admit card handy for applying to the counselling process. The candidates will have to follow the mentioned steps to apply for the admission process.

Also Read| IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key: Online response window to close today at iimcat.ac.in, Easy steps here

How to apply for AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 counselling?

Visit to the lawcet-sche.aptonline.in website

Click on the ‘candidate’s registration’

Enter your hall ticket number, DOB and submit

Pay registration fee, and submit the application form

Download AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 counselling registration form after final submission for future use

AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 counselling registration direct link

AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 counselling: Registration Fee

The candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs. 800 as LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 counselling fee while for SC/ ST category candidates, the counselling fee is Rs 500. The candidates belonging to OC and BC will have to pay Rs. 100 only as a counselling registration fee.

Also Read| IIT Delhi Placements 2022: 20% increase in job offers, Over 50 students receive offers above 1 crore

When will AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 results be announced?

As per official notification, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the seat allotment list on December 19 and the candidates will be able to apply to the respective college by December 23.

The said counselling process is being conducted for admission to MTech, MPharm, PharmD (PB) courses in university, Engineering or Pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2022- 2023.