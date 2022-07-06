Council for Higher Education of Israel announces Excellence Fellowship Programme for postdoctoral researchers

The Council for Higher Education in Israel and the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities have announced the sixth call of the Excellence Fellowship Programme in Israel for outstanding international postdoctoral researchers.

The programme signifies Israel’s commitment to the promotion of international scientific collaborations and to the advancement of world-class research. Through this initiative, Israel offers top recent PhD graduates in various academic disciplines, the opportunity to conduct cutting-edge research in Israel with leading scientists and scholars in their field.

Postdoctoral fellows in the program will have the opportunity to engage in innovative research in one of Israel’s globally recognised universities, to actively collaborate with their supervisors, and to cultivate their academic skills in a vibrant and challenging entrepreneurial environment.

A maximum of twenty fellowships will be provided to incoming post-doctorates conducting research in one of Israel universities; fellowships will be allocated in Science Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), Humanities and the Social Science. The fellowships will be awarded for two years for the amount of approximately $45,000 per year.

Fellows will participate in various activities, such as day trips, seminars, workshops and social events during the course of the fellowship. These activities will foster an exploration, enabling participants to connect with peers as well as with Israeli academia and Israeli society.

