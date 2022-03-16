Cosmea Financial forays into ed-tech business with Torus Primero Edutech

The platform is ready to launch 50 courses and in the next 18 months, it plans to introduce 250 more courses

Cosmea Financial Holdings (CFH), a financial services startup entered the ed-tech space on Tuesday, with the launch of Torus Primero Edutech Private Limited. The ed-tech company plans to provide vocational training to one million youth across 40 sectors in the next two years. “For the next six months to one year, the courses will be online and post that, the company plans to go on a hybrid learning model. We plan to open 1000 offline centers in the next five years across 20 cities with a maximum number of districts,” Jayanta Das, CEO, Torus Primero, said. The ed-tech platform will focus on vocational skilling and certification for candidates across four sectors including finance, retail, healthcare, tourism and hospitality in India and the Middle East.

As of now, the platform plans to launch 50 courses in addition to rolling out 250 more courses in the next 18 months. As per the company, 60% of mode of learning would be online and the remaining 40% will be offline with a focus on providing new skills or till reskill. The business will be further divided into two halves – business-to-consumer (B2C) which will cater to the students enrolling for courses and business to business (B2B) which will target companies to offer training to a group of employees. In the B2C segment, on average, the course fee will range between Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 with a duration of 20 hours.

According to Das, programs will be evaluated using artificial intelligence and accredited to various national and international universities. The company claims that these certifications will prepare candidates for entrepreneurial initiatives and challenges while providing them with better employment opportunities.

Torus Primero Edutech private limited is a joint venture between CFH and Delhi-based Primero Skills and Training Private Limited. The JV would focus on the north east region. Primero Skills and Training private limited trains people in various sectors which includes hospitality, retail, health care, agriculture, iron and steel, beauty, and wellness. It presently has its footprints across 11 states across north east.

