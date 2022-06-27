Corporate Gurukul to double its workforce in next six months

Global ed-tech venture headquartered in Singapore, Corporate Gurukul (CG) is on a hiring spree across India and globally. The company plans to increase its workforce from 32 to to 80 and more within the next six months.

“Since CG’s inception we have seen steady growth and demand for our experiential learning program that provides students with future skills and enhances their portfolios for university applications abroad. When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, we adapted quickly and started offering online programmes as well. Now with the world opening up again, we are offering hybrid programmes that can be delivered online and on-campus. As the business expands across the Asia Pacific, we will be expanding the team in India and globally,” Rajesh Panda, founder and managing director, Corporate Gurukul said.

CG plans to expand its workforce across customer success, project, product development, marketing and support teams at all levels from fresh graduates to experienced senior management interested in joining a fast-growing ed-tech company.

“We’re looking at expanding the market and venturing into the US and other countries in Africa. We are also firming up partnerships with Stanford University and Carnegie Mellon University, besides looking at similar partnerships with Cambridge and Oxford. In line with this, we plan to expand our solution offerings and grow our workforce in the next six months.” Panda added.

CG claims to focus on applied experiential learning programmes for high school students and undergraduates. Since its inception, the company through its short-term upskilling programs with the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore claims to have trained and mentored over 150,000 students across 21 countries over the past 15 years.

Currently, the company claims to about 2,000 students graduating from its various courses every year and aims to grow this number to 5,000. India accounts for nearly 40% of the overall business and the company achieved a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 150% over the past five years.

Read also: iSchoolConnect introduces iSchoolPrep to help study abroad aspirants prepare for entrance exams