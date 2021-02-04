Coronavirus Unlock: West Bengal schools to resume classes for 9th to 12th from Feb 12

The education system in the entire country came to a sudden halt after the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the central government in March last year to control the spread of the deadly disease. (Representative image)

As the cases of Coronavirus consistently fall down across the country, the state government of West Bengal has decided to re-open the schools that have remained closed for more than 10 months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In a decision announced by the state education minister Partha Chatterjee, the schools will be re-opened for the students of classes 9th to 12th from February 12, the Indian Express reported. The education system in the entire country came to a sudden halt after the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the central government in March last year to control the spread of the deadly disease.

The Education minister was quoted as saying that express consent issued by the parents will be needed for the students to attend the offline classes at the school premises. He also said that students’ attendance will not be mandatory and it is upto the students and their parents to decide whether they want to attend the classes or not. The state government has also instructed the school authorities and teachers to ensure that standard operating procedure and social distancing guidelines are followed diligently at the school premises.

While some schools in their own capacity conducted the online classes for the students during the lockdown, the lack of access to the internet had forced a large section of students in the country to miss their online classes. With about three months left for the board exams, the several state governments have re-opened the schools for the students who are going to appear in the board examinations this year. In view of the Coronavirus induced delay in opening of the schools, several state education boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have postponed the schedule of the annual board examinations. Usually held in the month of March-April, the board exams have been postponed to the month of May-June by the CBSE and education boards. Withs schools re-opened, the teachers and students will be racing against time to finish the entire year syllabus by the beginning of the board examinations.

The West Bengal Education board has also postponed the board examination dates and has released the new schedule for the exams. As per the new schedule, the class 10th board exams will commence on June and end on June 10 whereas class 12th board exams will be conducted between June 15 and June 30.