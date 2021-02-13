Coronavirus Unlock: All colleges, universities, higher education institutions to function normally from February 15 in Uttar Pradesh

The colleges and schools across the country are being allowed to open as the cases of coronavirus and infection consistently show downward trends for the past several weeks.

All degree colleges, universities and private colleges will be allowed to open and function normally like Pre-Covid times from February 15, according to the latest decision taken by the state government. The government has decided to allow all educational institutions of higher learning to open from February 15 and instructed the college authorities to ensure that all the coronavirus protocols are adhered to by the students and teachers.

The Covid-19 protocols which have been issued by the government include six feet distance between all students and wearing of face masks by teachers and students during the classes. The educational institutions have also been directed to ensure that they have the facility of thermal screening and proper sanitation facilities at their premises.

It is pertinent to note that the higher education institutions had resumed their operations in a restricted manner in the state from November 23 last year. However, according to the latest instructions from the government education department, the higher education institutions will now function normally without any restrictions subject to the condition that they comply with the Covid-19 physical distance guidelines.

In addition to maintaining the facility of thermal screening and proper sanitation at the premises, the government has also asked the authorities to ensure that students who exhibit any symptoms related to coronavirus are not allowed to attend classes and sent back home after being provided with first aid. College authorities have also been asked to conduct Covid-19 tests of those students who have Covid-19 related symptoms with results of their test registered in the records.

The education institutions across the country had come to a sudden halt in March last year after the announcement of the lockdown by the central government. The colleges and schools across the country are being allowed to open as the cases of coronavirus and infection consistently show downward trends for the past several weeks.