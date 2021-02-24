Coronavirus pandemic: This ‘Netflix-like platform’ strives to facilitate early learning among kids

Shifting of school classes to the online mode also helped the platform immensely. (Image: Getty images via IE)

Hobbies for children: Nurturing hobbies is an important part of life, especially among children, so that they can maintain the balance between working and playing. However, with the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, children could not go out and play among people their age anymore and were confined to technology and excessive use of gadgets for their entertainment. Amid this, a platform called Yellow Class emerged. Yellow Class came with a unique model of being an edtech platform that nurtured hobbies instead of focusing on the academic aspect of education.

Talking exclusively to Financial Express Online’s Bulbul Dhawan, Yellow Class CEO and Co-Founder Anshul Gupta explained what the platform does. “Our platform is like Netflix. It just facilitates early learning among children instead of providing entertainment. What that means is, for any child from a middle class urban nuclear family, there are hundreds of classes and they are free to attend whichever works for them amongst these classes,” he said.

Not only that, though. The platform also suggests the trending plans and programmes that are being offered currently. These are interactive classes held in large numbers, and some classes have even seen a whopping 2,000 students in attendance, the CEO said.

The platform aims to engage children in a variety of areas, and offers programmes in dance, GK, yoga, arts and crafts, and even logical reasoning. Yellow Class has even started attracting children from over 50 different countries, even as their primary focus remains developing the platform for the Indian audience.

Online hobby classes: A pandemic product

Talking about the origin of the platform, Anshul said, “We are a platform that was born during the pandemic, because the parents were always looking for things for the children to do. So, my first objective is to see that the parents think the platform aligns with an overall growth. Parents want their children to be smart, logical, confident and articulate, and in order to achieve that, extracurriculars play an important role. That’s where we fit in.”

Shifting of school classes to the online mode also helped the platform immensely. Because parents have started trying to take up hobbies for their children through online classes as well, the CEO said.

Interest among Tier II and Tier III users

Talking about the demographics, Anshul said that Yellow Class currently has children enrolled from a whopping 600 cities in the country, with a lot of them not being native Hindi speakers. The platform is making headway in Tier II and Tier III cities as well. Users from Tier I cities from 45% of the user base of the platform, while 36% of the users are from Tier II cities. Meanwhile, 19% of the users belong to Tier III cities. This means that 55% of the users are from Tier II and Tier III cities, indicating a breakthrough for the platform in these markets.

Moreover, 50% of the users of Yellow Class belong within the age bracket of 5 to 8 years, while 27% of the children are under the age of 5 years. Apart from that, 21% of the users fall within the age group of 9 to 12 years, and a mere 2% of the children aged above 12 years use Yellow Class.

In order to cater to a large number of kids with such diverse backgrounds, the platform will also incorporate other dominant languages in India. “Children want to interact in their mother tongue, and want to grow as well as learn in that language itself, so we wish to include that,” he said. He added that the platform has seen more stickiness within users from Tier II and Tier III cities, likely due to lack of other options to actively pursue their hobbies.

Indore, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Patna, Agra, Coimbatore, Panipat, Kochi and Surat are the top 10 Tier II cities where Yellow Class has seen the highest demand.

Most sought-after hobbies

Interestingly, the Drawing and Craft segments are the most sought-after classes on the platform, with about 80% of the users exploring Drawing classes, while 75% of the users are exploring Craft classes. The third most explored hobby is GK, with over 70% of the users exploring GK classes. Apart from that, Mental Maths, Dance, Yoga, Magic as well as Cooking are among the most popular classes on the platform.

Yellow Classes: Fees and payment

A key thing that is working in the favour of Yellow Class is that the classes are being provided for free at this point of time. However, Anshul is looking at bringing in a subscription model as well. But even so, he aims to offer some free classes as well to the users.

Student safety

Considering the fact that most of the children using the platform are ranging between toddlers and pre-teens, Yellow Class does not allow children to interact within themselves. “We want children to be safe. Safety comes first, so we are definitely not allowing it right now,” he said.

However, there is a future plan. The platform would gradually allow children to interact with users that they know from outside the Yellow Class, but the people in this group would need to be approved by parents.