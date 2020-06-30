Coronavirus outbreak: TS EAMCET entrance exam admit card delayed — now expected by this date

The entrance exam is conducted in two 3 hour sessions. (Representative image)

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020: The students appearing in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) exam this year will be facing further delays this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak . After the postponement of the date of exam due to the Coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown, the examination authorities have delayed the issuance of the admit cards. TS EAMCET admit card 2020 for the students who are appearing in this year’s exam were supposed to be released today but have been delayed, IE reported.

According to some media reports, the admit card for the exam is now expected to be released on July 1. The admit card will be released on the official site of Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in on July 1, India TV reported.

The TS EAMCET exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad for the admission into varied professional courses in the government and private colleges spread over the state. The entrance exam was earlier supposed to be conducted on May 4 but due to the imposition of nationwide lockdown and Covid-19 outbreak, the result of the board examinations of the students has also been delayed. The state government had then announced the new dates for the entrance test- July 6, 7, 8 and 9. The entrance exam is conducted in two 3 hour sessions. The first session begins in the morning from 9 AM onwards lasting till 1 PM in the afternoon. The second session commences at 3 PM post lunch and ends by 6 PM in the evening.

For downloading the TS EAMCET admit cards students will need to follow these instructions-

1. Students will first need to log on to the website -eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. After logging on to the website, students should go to the admit card/hall ticket section.

3. After being directed to the hall ticket section, students will need to fill in their application registration number apart from other vital details like date of birth, father’s name, etc.

4. On filling all the correct details, students will be redirected to their respective hall tickets. Students should get a print out of the same or save it on their systems for future use.