Coronavirus Lockdown: Show-cause notice to Lovely Professional University for violating govt orders

COVID-19 Lockdown: The higher education department in Punjab has recently issued a show-cause notice to Lovely Professional University for violation of the government order. The authorities said the notice has been served for “violating government orders and putting in danger lives of about 3200 people” as after the government’s direction, the university did not shut completely, ANI said in a tweet. In an official document shared by ANI, the Minister for Higher Education in Punjab had asked all the educational institutions to remain closed and suspend teaching within the varsity. The decision was taken to ensure social distancing due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The notice said, “It has now come to light that in spite of all the instructions, ignoring the gravity of the situation and jeopardizing the life of about 3,200 people and thousands others to which the infection can spread, you did not shut down completely.”

It further stated that knowing how infectious the disease is, the university was supposed to send all students back to homes and the university had no reason to operate.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the university had clarified the stay for 315 international students who were stranded in the country after lockdown. However, it was later revealed that the university actually had 2,100 students within the campus along with 570 mess workers, 179 faculty members and around 46 wardens and workers. The university did not send them back home even after a student was tested positive for COVID-19.

The government officials blamed the university for keeping them in the dark about the situation and put the lives of many people at risk. “It has come to the light that the university authorities did not cooperate with the district administration and the health department in sending the patient to the hospital,” the notice said. The government, via the notice issued, called the university “extremely callous and irresponsible.”

Lovely Professional University has been asked to provide the government a receipt justifying why the government shouldn’t revoke its “No Objection Certificate” to run the university as it has defied the lockdown norms set by the government and put thousands of people in danger of getting infected with the novel Coronavirus.