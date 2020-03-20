Coronavirus: List of exams postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The board will notify the new dates after March 31.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, several upcoming exams have been postponed till further order. Over 200 people have been infected by the deadly virus across the country so far. As a precautionary measure, the government has directed to close the educational institutes such as schools, colleges, universities, and others to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The government has also advised people to work from home to break the chain of infection.

Globally, the virus has infected over 2 lakh people and killed nearly 10,000.

Here are the list of exams postponed till further order-

CBSE 10 and 12 board exams 2020:

In an official notification on March 18, 2020, the HRD Ministry has stated that due to coronavirus cases, the class 10 and 12 board examinations which were scheduled to take place between March 19 to 31, have been postponed. The board will notify the new dates after March 31.

Joint Entrance Examination Mains:

The JEE Mains examination slated to take place on April 05, 2020, has also been postponed. The Joint Entrance Examination Mains admit card will be released on March 31. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the JEE Mains examination has asked the students to check the official website at nta.jeemain.nic.in for any updates.

NIOS:

NIOS or National Institute of Open Schooling has postponed secondary and senior secondary examination till March 31.

Apart from these, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed all colleges and Universities to postpone the exams till March 31, 2020.

Several competitive exams have also been postponed in view of the ongoing situation in the country due to coronavirus outbreak. Some of them are as follows:- RBI Assistant Main exam, BPSC Assistant Engineer exam, ITBP Constable examination, Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 exam, Maharashtra Public Service Commission Recruitment 2020 exam, and others. UPSC has deferred the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of Civil Services (Main) Exam slated to take place from March 23, 2020, to April 03, 2020.