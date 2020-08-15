Coronavirus in Delhi: Won’t open schools unless fully convinced of Covid-19 situation, says Kejriwal

The comments from Delhi CM over the opening of schools came when he was speaking over the situation of Coronavirus in Delhi during his Independence Day speech. (Credit: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his government will not allow schools to open unless he is fully convinced of the situation of Coronavirus in the national capital, according to news agency PTI.

The schools in the country have remained closed since the Coronavirus outbreak in the month of March. With almost four months of the new session getting over, clouds of uncertainty are hovering over the education of the students. The comments from Delhi CM over the opening of schools came when he was speaking over the situation of Coronavirus in Delhi during his Independence Day speech.

Kejriwal said that the situation of COVID-19 in the national capital has been brought under control, thanks to the efforts from everyone. He also congratulated the residents of the city for aiding the government efforts in controlling the spread of Coronavirus. Apart from apprising of the situation of COVID-19 in Delhi, Kejriwal also said that over 750 patients have received plasma therapy treatment in Delhi.

Today the situation of Coronavirus is very much under control in Delhi, Kejriwal said. I congratulate the people of Delhi for their efforts and phenomenal work done in the past few months. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting with the state chief ministers had also highlighted the steps taken in Delhi and adjoining NCR districts which had substantially helped control the spread of Coronavirus. PM Modi had also asked the states which are suffering from the worst levels of COVID-19 spread to emulate the steps taken to control the situation in the Delhi-NCR region.

Speaking at the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, CM Kejriwal also remembered the soldiers who have laid their lives in the last 73 years defending the country on its borders and keeping the nation independent and safe.