Coronavirus impact: Secondary Education Board of Assam decides to postpone 10th exams by a month

In a significant development, the state education board of Assam has decided to postpone the Matriculation exam by a month for the current academic year. The decision taken by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) to postpone this academic year’s exam was reported by All India Radio News on its official twitter handle. The decision was taken, most likely, to compensate for the academic loss and study loss students have undergone this academic year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, it has not been explicitly been confirmed by the board what prompted it to postpone the matriculation exams by a month.

The board has previously taken many steps to make good for the loss students have suffered in their studies this year. The board had curtailed the syllabus of class IX, X, XI, and XII by about 30 per cent to reduce the load on students. The board had also clarified that the syllabus has been cut only for this academic year. The decision was taken by SEBA after similar decisions of limiting the syllabus for the current academic year by several state education boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Presently, the government has ordered that the schools will remain shut in the state till the end of September. The earlier attempt by the government to re-open the schools failed after a sudden rise in the Coronavirus cases was reported from the state.

In addition to the academic loss of the current year students, students who had appeared in the board examinations in the last academic year also had to wait for a long time as their result got delayed due to the onset of Coronavirus in the country. Assam is among the worst affected states in the country, however, the state has one of the lowest mortality rates among the Coronavirus patients.