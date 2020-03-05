Coronavirus impact: Primary schools in Delhi to remain closed till March 31, announces Manish Sisodia

all government and private primary schools will remain closed in the national capital till March 31.

In order to prevent the highly infectious COVID-19 from spreading, the Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced that all government and private primary schools will remain closed in the national capital till March 31. Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of Education Minister in the Kejriwal government, said in a tweet that all ‘Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC governed primary schools till Class 5′ will be closed till March 31 in the wake of Coronavirus.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has surged to 30, with the latest case being reported Delhi’s neighboring district Ghaziabad. The central government has issued various guidelines to combat the virus as well as travel advisories for Indians coming back to the country as well as foreigners coming to India.

Earlier on March 4, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that his government was taking all necessary efforts to check and screen 88 people who came in direct contact with the Delhi man who had tested positive for coronavirus. The Delhi government has also constituted a task force led by Kejriwal to estimate the state’s preparedness to tackle the viral outbreak.

As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 5, 2020

The Chief Minister had said that a coronavirus testing lab would be set up at the Lady Hardinge Hospital and LNJP hospital if needed. He had raised concerns about the rapid speed at which the virus is spreading in the country, however, he refused to hit the panic button just yet.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressed the concerns on rising cases of Coronavirus in the Rajya Sabha. The minister said that the Narendra Modi government has initiated an action plan to tackle the deadly virus since January 17, much before the WHO had issued any advice to India. The Union Minister also appraised the upper house on the country’s readiness to tackle the Corona outbreak. Harsh Vardhan further said that the government is taking all steps needed to curb the spread of the fatal virus.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah have also canceled their ‘Holi Milan’ events as a precautionary measure. The Rashtrapati Bhavan had tweeted that President Kovind will not be hosting Holi gathering this year in a bid to avoid large crowds that allows the Coronavirus to flourish.