Coronavirus impact: JEE-Main likely to be conducted in June, says Union HRD Minister

Coronavirus in India: With India presently under an extended lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, many students are not sure what this means for their future. In an interview with The Indian Express, Union Human Resources Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ explained the plans of the ministry for normalising the academic calendar and said that JEE-Main would probably be conducted in June. He further said that the ministry was in contact with various stakeholders like IITs, board of examinations and other agencies to assess all the possible aspects before deciding on new dates for the exam.

He further told IE that the ministry was looking at the possibility of conducting exams for higher education through online mode, and for that, the HRD ministry had formed a committee under the University Grants Commission (UGC) and was awaiting its report.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the nodal agency for conducting the premier exams in the country, had announced that JEE-Main would be conducted at the end of May, the IE report stated. However, that announcement was made on the assumption that the lockdown would end on April 14. With the lockdown now having been extended till early May, the questions regarding the exam dates have yet again risen.

The minister also informed IE that the next academic year would likely be delayed, as the final semester examinations in colleges would be conducted after the lockdown lifted. After that, he added, the admission process would begin for the new batches, which would take a month, and only then would the session start. However, for the older batches, classes might start earlier, he said.

JEE-Main is the preliminary test for getting admission into premier engineering institutions in the country, like IITs and NITs. Lakhs of students appear for the exam every year in the hopes of qualifying to the second level of exam – called JEE Advanced – as engineering is one of the most coveted professions in the country.