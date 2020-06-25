Coronavirus impact: IIT-Bombay opts for online-only lectures

Other IITs may also follow suit following the move by IIT-Bombay.

With ever increasing numbers of coronavirus cases across the country and in Mumbai, IIT-Bombay has become the first major institution in the country to switch to a completely online mode of education for its students. Considered as one of the premier institutions in the country, the IIT-Bombay has decided to do away with all face-to-face lectures for the remainder of the year in wake of the pandemic. Director Subhasis Chaudhuri has said that the decision has been taken in the purview of the well-being of the students in order to ensure their safety. Other IITs may also follow suit following the move by IIT-Bombay.

To address the issue of unavailability of adequate facilities and to facilitate online mode of education as a fair chunk of the institute’s students come from unprivileged backgrounds, IIT-B director Chaudhuri has also made an appeal for help in filling the digital gap between the students. He has asked for funds to enable the institute in its effort to buy laptops, internet facilities for needy students.

Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that several IITs are considering a virtual semester for enrolled and “continuing” undergraduate students in the upcoming autumn semester. However, IITs are making an effort to bring PhD students back to their campuses whenever feasible.

IIT-Madras has already made its intention official regarding virtual lectures for the upcoming semester. The institute’s director Bhaskar Ramamurthi had written an email to students two weeks back and expressed the likelihood of online classes for one more semester.

Coronavirus outbreak in the country has severely impacted education sectors, leaving important academics and competition cancelled and postponed. Exams from school level to civil services have been postponed or cancelled for an indefinite period following the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.