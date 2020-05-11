Coronavirus impact: Delhi University to conduct Open-book, online exams for final year students?

While a final decision on the format of the exam is yet to be taken, teachers have reportedly raised objections over open-book exam.
Delhi University Final Year Exam Update: The Coronavirus pandemic has hit the academic calendar hard. With exams being postponed due to the nationwide lockdown since March 25, college and university administrations have now started to mull over various plans to get things going. After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing dates of pending Class 10, 12 board exams, the Delhi University is also said to be mulling over plans to conduct final year exams.
Reports say that the Delhi University is toying with the idea of conducting exams for only final year students. The university’s examination committee has proposed to conduct the exams through the open-book, online process. First and second year students may be promoted on the basis of their performance in semester exams.
While a final decision on the format of the exam is yet to be taken, teachers have reportedly raised objections over open-book exam. A group of teachers have even opposed the idea in their letter to Delhi University VC.
“Intermediate students will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalised, there will be exams in the month of July. For terminal semester students, exams will be held in July,” the UGC had said in a notification.
The commission had also suggested the universities to follow a six-day week pattern.
