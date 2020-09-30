  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus impact: As schools reopen, 71% parents wary of sending children outside

September 30, 2020 7:32 PM

32% of the parents were of the view that schools should remain closed till the end of 2020, keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic and the festive season that is around the corner.

Schools have remained shut in the country since mid-March. (Representative image)

Schools amid coronavirus: The schools have started to reopen voluntarily, but parents are still not okay with the idea. Due to coronavirus pandemic, 71% parents in the country are not willing to send their children to schools, according to a survey conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles. Apart from that 9% parents were unsure of what to do. The survey stated that in August, 23% parents surveyed had been willing to send their wards to school, but this number dropped to 20% come September. Schools have remained shut in the country since mid-March, when the first lockdown was announced.

Apart from that, 32% of the parents were of the view that schools should remain closed till the end of 2020, keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic and the festive season that is around the corner, IE reported. On the other hand, 34% parents believed that schools should not open for this academic year, ie., till March/April 2021, at all. Seven per cent parents expressed their agreement with the prospect of schools reopening on October 1, the report added.

Meanwhile, only 28% of the parents were okay with the idea of schools reopening before the end of the year.

However, this is not where the concerns of the parents end.

Parents in the northern part of the country, especially Delhi-NCR, are also worried about the smog that sets in with the festivals and onset of winters. Every year, the air quality touches worrisome levels.

Last year, Delhi-NCR saw PM 2.5 touch 900, after which the state government had announced a ‘smog break’ for schools for 20 days in November. Parents had demanded this break to be put in place every year between November 1 and 20.

