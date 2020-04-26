Coronavirus effect: No fee hike in IITs for academic year 2020-21

Not only this, centrally-funded IIITs will also not implement a standard hike of 10 per cent in tuition fee for undergraduate programs.

Coronavirus effect: India’s top tech institute – IIT – will not increase tuition fee for the academic year 2020-21 for any of their courses, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed on Sunday. He made this announcement after consultation with the chairman, standing committee of IIT Council and Directors of IITs. “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that our IITs are not increasing tuition fee for the academic year 20-21 for any of their courses,” the minister was quoted as saying by ANI. Not only this, centrally-funded IIITs will also not implement a standard hike of 10 per cent in tuition fee for undergraduate programs. “After consultation with the Chairman, Standing Committee of IIIT Council and Coordination forum, it is decided that for centrally funded IIITs, standard hike of 10% in the tuition fee for undergraduate program is also not being implemented this year,” the HRD Minister said.

Earlier this months, the HRD minister had urged private schools to reconsider annual fee hike amid Coronavirus lockdown. The minister said that it had been brought to his notice by many parents from all across the country that even in this time of crisis many schools were increasing their annual fee. He also said that he was told that a lot of schools were also asking the parents to deposit the school fee for three months together. “I request all schools to join hands in the fight against corona and re-consider their decision,” he said.

The country is currently under lockdown which has affected the income of people in all sectors. Keeping this in mind, various states have urged the schools and colleges to not collect or hike fees during this crisis. In some places like Noida, the government has warned the schools of action if they violate their orders.