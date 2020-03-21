Coronavirus: Class 12 West Bengal board exams postponed till April 15

The class 12 state board examinations began on March 13. (Representational image: IE)

The ongoing class 12 state board examinations in West Bengal have been postponed till April 15 as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the higher education department announced on Saturday. In view of the prevailing situation, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has been asked to postpone the examinations which are yet to be held, till April 15, education minister Partha Chatterjee told a press meet.

As per the directive, the examinations scheduled to be held on March 23, March 25 and March 27 will now be held after April 15. The minister said the higher education department will take the decision about conducting the examinations after reviewing the situation as per the advisory of the health department. The class 12 state board examinations began on March 13.

The CBSE and the CISCE have already postponed all scheduled examinations. Chatterjee said that the government has received several complaints that some of the private schools have not followed the state’s advisory to suspend internal examinations and warned them of action if the decision is not complied with.