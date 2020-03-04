Coronavirus: CBSE to allow students to carry masks, hand sanitiser during boards exams

"Face masks and sanitisers may be carried by students in the examination centre," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.
Students appearing for class 10 and 12 board examination will be allowed to carry masks and hand sanitiser in the exam centre in view of coronavirus scare, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday.
“Face masks and sanitisers may be carried by students in the examination centre,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.
Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on February 15.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.