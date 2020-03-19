Coronavirus: CBSE postpones class 10, 12 board exams till March 31

The CBSE announcement came following a directive from the HRD ministry saying exams are important but safety and security of students and teachers is equally important.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed ongoing class 10, 12 examinations till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

“All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter… after an assessment of the situation,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said. “All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period,” he added.

Also read| Coronavirus Latest News: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 160 in India; PM Modi to address nation today

The CBSE announcement came following a directive from the HRD ministry saying exams are important but safety and security of students and teachers is equally important.