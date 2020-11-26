Coronavirus: As schools remain closed, Delhi schools to conduct pre-board exams online

Schools had earlier hoped that conducting pre board exams at the school premises would help students gain confidence and enough practice for their exams

With the rising number of Covid cases in Delhi and the government undecided on the issue of opening schools anytime soon, the schools in the Delhi-NCR region are planning to conduct the pre-board exams online for students who will appear in the board exams next year.

What has further made schools to conduct these exams online is the fact that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not hinted at any changes in the 2021 board exam schedule, the Indian Express reported. Pre-board exams are conducted every year for students who are appearing in the board exams(class 10th and 12th) to give them a feel of board exams and to ensure that the students have done enough practice for their final board exams.

While conducting the pre board exams online, the schools are also facing a slew of challenges from ensuring that students do not use any unfair means to ensuring that they get enough practice before their final board exams. Schools had earlier hoped that conducting pre board exams at the school premises would help students gain confidence and enough practice for their exams. However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that schools in the city are likely to remain shut as long as there is no Covid-19 vaccine.

Rashmi Biswal, Principal of DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Vihar told the Indian Express that her school is thinking of dividing the 80 mark question paper in two parts so that students can conveniently submit both the parts with an interval in between. Biswal also said that the move to split the question paper into parts will help students click the photos of their answers and sending it in the PDF form easier for students.

Biswal also recollected the problems her school faced while previously conducting the online tests and said that it was difficult to check unfair practices during the exams. She also said that the school asks students to keep the webcam of their devices open during the entire exam duration and use another device to download and see the question paper. However, not all students are able to garner two devices for their tests, she added.

Some schools are also thinking of using some innovative solutions to check the practice of cheating during the exams. A student from a well known school of the city told the Indian Express that she has been asked to also keep a large mirror on her back side to provide a view from different angles.

On the other hand, many schools while realising the limitation of resources with students are thinking of oral tests separately to test the knowledge of students. Minakshi Kushwaha, Principal, Birla Vidya Niketan told the Indian Express that she cannot force students to keep their camera on during the entire duration of the exam especially when the students have only one device and her school would also conduct oral tests in addition to the written tests.