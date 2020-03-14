Coronavirus: AMU suspends all classes till March 22

Off-campus centres of AMU in West Bengal, Bihar and Kerala will follow directives of the respective state, the spokesperson said.

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Saturday suspended all classes, including sessional tests, till March 22 as a precautionary measure in view of novel coronavirus threat. “During a special meeting of top university officials presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor, it was decided today that all conferences, workshops, educational tours and sports programmes have been postponed till March 31,” AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada told PTI.

The spokesperson, however, announced that “all examinations of the university and schools will be held as per schedule”. He said students may consult teachers via e-mail for help (if required). Off-campus centres of AMU in West Bengal, Bihar and Kerala will follow directives of the respective state, the spokesperson said.