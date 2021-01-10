Corona Unlock 2021: Which states have reopened schools, colleges in January? Check complete list

The classes for class 10th students and final year students of college programmes have already been resumed in the state.

As the cases of Coronavirus decline in the country, various state governments have already allowed the opening of schools or are mulling over the decision. All schools and colleges across the country were brought to a sudden closure in March 2020 when the central government had imposed the complete national lockdown in the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The closure of the schools not only affected the final board examinations and semester examinations of the previous session but also washed out the major part of the new academic session. With the steady decline registered in major parts of the country, the state governments are slowly re-opening the schools with the hope that the syllabus of the current session gets completed in time before the exams.

While some states like Bihar, Odisha and Karnataka have already resumed the classes in the schools, many states are expected to allow the schools to re-open in the coming days in a graded manner. The central government had in its ‘Unlock Guidelines’ issued to states had allowed the state governments to go ahead with opening the schools after taking into account the Covid-19 situation in their respective states in October. Here is the list of states which are expected to re-open the schools in the ongoing month.

Gujarat

The state of Gujarat which was one of the worst affected states of Coronavirus in its first wave has already decided to re-open the classes 10th and class 12th students from January 10. In a similar vein, the Rupani government has also decided that the classes will be resumed for the final year students of both Postgraduate as well as Undergraduate courses in the state. The state government also mentioned that the Standard Operating Procedure must be adhered to by students as well as educational institutions.

Rajasthan

The government in Rajasthan, in view of the falling number of cases in the state, has decided to re-open all schools, universities, coaching centers from January 18. All medicine-related educational institutions however can be opened from January 11, as per the directive issued by the state government. The state government preponed the opening of nursing colleges, dental colleges and medical colleges in order to expedite the process of vaccination in the state.

Karnataka

The state government has decided to resume the classes for first and second year college students from January 14. The classes for class 10th students and final year students of college programmes have already been resumed in the state.

Maharashtra

Taking a cautious approach in view of the Coronavirus spread in the state, the government has said that the decision on resuming the colleges will be taken on January 20. However, the government is considering the re-opening of colleges at 50 percent capacity only. The schools have already been opened in some parts of Maharashtra since November 23.