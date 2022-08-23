Cornell University partners with OP Jindal Global University to build global hub in India

Cornell University has announced a partnership with OP Jindal Global University to create a global hub to enable collaborations across all of its schools and programmes. Under the partnership, Cornell and JGU aim to jointly organise conferences and workshops that promote sharing ideas among scholars, policy makers, and business leaders of India and USA.

Furthermore, the two institutions have also established mutual intent to explore opportunities to establish joint innovation and activities to promote collaboration and innovation between India and the United States, an official statement said.

According to the statement, Cornell Global Hubs aims to connect the entire university with strong international peer institutions and their communities, countries, and regions. “No two Hubs are identical, but all share Cornell’s academic distinction, educational verve, and civic responsibility under the umbrella of One Cornell,” it added.

“JGU and Cornell have been working closely through its existing meaningful cooperation in the field of Law for over a decade benefiting students and faculty members through unique and valuable international programmes and intellectual engagements including dual degree programmes, student exchanges, joint research, joint seminars and conferences,” C Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor, OP Jindal Global University, said.

He further added that the new collaboration at the University-level between Cornell and JGU will enable the faculty members and students of both the universities to engage and interact with each other through various institutional partnerships.

Furthermore, the statement added that JGU’s faculty members have also been actively participating in Cornell’s Global Hubs Salon Series featuring Cornell faculty hosts. The thematic rubrics of Global Hub institutions includes big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and new media,

democratic challenges and change, future cities, inequalities and social justice, migration and mobilities, one health, and sustainable development.

“JGU will play its full part in realizing the immense potential offered by Cornell University to our students and faculty members in this regard,” Mohan Kumar, dean, office of international affairs and global initiatives, OP Jindal Global University, said.

