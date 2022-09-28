ConveGenius partners with Andhra Pradesh govt to set up Vidhya Samiksha Kendra

Social enterprise, ConveGenius, has partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a Vidhya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) to push data-driven educational reforms and positively influence the state’s vision to implement the National Education Policy 2020. According to the statement, the move is an extension of the government’s ongoing partnership for ICT-enablement through Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) in schools.

The statement said the Commissionerate of School Education would deploy and operationalise multiple Government-branded academic and administrative chatbot toolkits on the SwiftChat platform to assist users in following evidence-based teaching, learning, and governance practices at scale. ConveGenius swill support the model by providing its VSK chatbot toolkits to all students, teachers, and administrators in the state, the statement added.

As per the statement, the chatbot toolkits would address children’s individual needs in achieving learning outcomes and support them in acquiring grade-level competencies through personalised assessments, recommended videos, and other learning materials in alignment with the state curriculum.

The chatbots will further enable teachers’ professional development, lesson planning, content delivery, and assessment administration, the statement said. The teachers could move the learning journey up and down according to the classroom capability for subject-specific learning outcomes from grades one to 10 and bring a sense of adaptive teaching and learning. Further, the administrators will get help in simplifying administrative data collection and two-way communication between key stakeholders.

“The VSK chatbot toolkits would create a robust interoperable data collection and monitoring system for academic and administrative activities that is real-time and meaningful. Its integrated, holistic approach provides complete transparency and easy governance for effective last-mile implementation. The system would be designed to interact with the existing data, refine it regularly through daily use cases, and support the generation of new credible data from which actionable insights for respective stakeholders will be drawn,” Bhaskar Katamneni, IAS, commissioner, school Infra, said.

Further, Viprav Chaudhary, vice president, ConveGenius, said VSKs are the perfect example of how a data-driven culture can be cultivated. “ConveGenius aims to imbibe conversational AI technology into the education system by providing tools to improve students’ academic performance, enable teacher professional development and create a cascaded reporting system to continuously improve the schools’ key performance indicators (KPIs),” he said.

