ConveGenius Insights conducts largest tablet-based assessment in Himachal Pradesh

Educational assessment platform, ConveGenius Insights (CGI), has conducted a state-wide assessment for the Himachal Pradesh Samagra Shiksha department in partnership with Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. The large-scale assessment used 1,900 tablets to help develop a remedial learning strategy for the state after understanding the post-COVID student learning outcomes.

According to the official statement, the digital assessment took place among 21,309 students across 1,115 schools in 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh (HP). During the assessment, students of grade four, six and nine were assessed for mathematics and language using scientific assessment methodologies like Item Response Theory and Rasch Model. The assessment registered a participation rate of 83% with respect to the enrolments as all stakeholders provided their full support to successfully implement this forward-looking digital assessment model despite logistic challenges in the Himalayan state.

“This is a watershed moment in the landscape of large-scale education assessments. CGI, with HP Samagra Shiksha’s support, has successfully executed the largest tablet-based assessment in India and probably globally too. The learnings from this study will be critical and will act as a guiding light for executing similar large-scale digital assessments in other geographies,” Varun Dutt, assessment lead, ConveGenius Insights, said.

Varun further added that technology has given us the power to constantly innovate and improve assessment platforms. “These platforms come with built-in features to reduce malpractices during assessments, better student experience and improve data quality. It provides near real-time data to support administrators and policymakers to nudge education. Digital assessments are the future and are here to stay,” he added.

Furthermore, the statement claimed that ConveGenius Insights (CGI) has pioneered in developing modern measurement techniques in education. The services include a range of assessments that suit the requirements for action on the ground and the diversity of India.

