ConveGenius collaborates with Uttarakhand govt to set up Vidya Samiksha Kendra

Ed-tech platform ConveGenius, has partnered with Government of Uttarakhand to set up a Vidhya Samiksha Kendras (VSKs) in the next six months to understand the educational impact of various interventions and how different academic and administrative factors contribute to student learning outcome improvement at scale. The move came after the Prime Minister’s recommendation to establish VSKs across India.

According to an official statement, the VSK toolkit developed by ConveGenius includes multiple conversational AI chatbots on the SwiftChat platform that would enable students for personalised learning, teachers for remedial teaching, and administrators for data-driven decision-making.

Furthermore, all data collected and analysed through chatbots will belong to the government and comply with national policies like NDEAR. In addition, Vidhya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) would also have district-level, block-level, and school-level dashboards showcasing the impact and learnings from the VSK toolkit implementation. “The teachers would also leverage this feedback to teach at the right level and nudge their students for recovery in areas they struggle with,” the statement added.

“It is our endeavor to make the education system more reliable and job-oriented by using innovation and modern technology in education. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Government of Uttarakhand has entered into a contract with ConveGenius to set up ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’ (VSK) in the state,” Dhan Singh Rawat, education minister, Uttarakhand, said.

He further added that through the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, along with assessing the learning ability of the students, the academic and administrative activities of the schools will be closely monitored. “As a result, a radical change will be possible in the state’s school education system. Uttarakhand will be the third state in the country after Gujarat and Goa where Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), equipped with modern technology in school education, will be established,” Rawat said.

“The Department of Education, in association with ConveGenius, is already running the Parakh programme in the state for tech-enabled assessment of student progress and misconceptions,” Shashank Pandey, co-founder, president, ConveGenius, said.

