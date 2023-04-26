Consortium for Technical Education implements LMS at its learning centre in Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu.

The Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) has partnered with Annamalai University in Tamil Nadu by implementing its CTE LMS (Learning Management System) platform at the CTE Learning Centre, within the Department of Information Technology. CTE has incorporated various video-based training courses on advanced technologies, including Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Virtualisation, Data Science, Threat Intelligence, Programming, and Web Technologies, in addition to the LMS deployment, according to an official release.

These courses are now available to both faculty and students, and aim to provide them with the opportunity to access advanced knowledge. With this deployment, the University’s 35,000 students can take charge of their learning and enhance their knowledge beyond the traditional classroom setting, empowering them to become successful and impactful in their future endeavours, the release mentioned.

Also Read Plaksha University signs MoA with Cornell University to enhance global academic exchange

As part of the collaboration, CTE will keep integrating additional courses on trending technologies, case studies, virtual labs, and Industry recognized certification courses to the existing digital library at the CTE Learning Centre in the university. These courses designed on new technologies will offer certified students excellent job potential. Furthermore, under the faculty development programme the CTE LMS platform will also be used by the Department of Information Technology to upskill the faculty members, as per the release.

“Our learning centre enriched with video-based training courses, virtual labs, webinar/seminar session, demos/workshops on the latest products and technologies will equip the students of Annamalai University with 21st-century skill sets to raise their employability,” Sairaman Srinivasan, Chief Strategy Officer, CTE, said.

Also Read Ashoka University awarded Rs 9.50 crore PURSE grant from DST for infectious disease research acceleration

Furthermore, the CTE LMS platform will also be used to host university developed e-content to serve students enrolled within the campus and also for students who are pursuing their courses by distance education. “The department would like to extend this facility to all interested students in the University who would like to enrich their learning of new technologies. These courses will be jointly certified with CTE, and students will be provided with certification upon completion of the course, helping them to successfully get a job,” K. Selvakumar, professor, head of the Department of Information Technology, Annamalai University, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn