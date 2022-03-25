Conker World raises a pre seed round funding of $300,000

The platform plans to use these funds for product development, content creation, launching new courses and strengthening their team.

E-learning platform Conker World, has raised $300,000 pre seed round funding by founders, CXOs and digital content creators. The platform plans to use these funds for product development, content creation, launching new courses and strengthening their team.

Founded by Arvind Arora, Conker World offers skill-based training to individuals who want to focus on personal skills. It focuses on holistic growth by understanding the demography and offers free of cost courses like english and communication. The courses are also available in vernacular languages. Conker World has also tied-up with NGOs working for child development, providing them with free programs.

“We wish to bring a revolution in the skilling space by targeting 90% of the vernacular speaking audience in India and making them self-sustainable and contributing towards the gig economy and making them job ready. Not every person gains an opportunity to get into the top tier schools; we need to create micro entrepreneurs and jobs,” Arora said.

The investors of the e-learning platform includes Anand Prakash and Pulkit Jain, Vedantu, Rahul Saria, Nimble Growth, Kamlesh Bhagat and Anand Poste, Jobs Capital, Prashant Choudhary, Click Orchid, Tarun Saini, Vidyakul, Soveet Gupta ,Udyan Tea, Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Monk Entertainment, BigBrainCo and Level.Game, Neha Agrawal, Mathematically Inclined, Mahendra Dogney, Motivational Speaker, Himanshi Singh, Let’s Learn, and Viraj Sheth, Monk Entertainment.

“The power of influencers is immense in a populated and one of the youngest countries like India. Converting this audience into a relevant business revenue model is the key. I see a great opportunity in terms of ed-tech and ad-tech playing out with this model. It’s a big data game”, Rahul Saria- Angel investor and co-founder of Nimble Growth added.



