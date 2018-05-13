Congress student wing NSUI offers ‘Future of India’ fellowship; details here

The fellowship will focus on developing an understanding of the political considerations and implications of different policy choices to build a new generation of liberal, democratic and compassionate young leaders across India, the student organisation said. (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said the NSUI would provide the youth an overview of key policy challenges facing the country and the tools to analyse and understand the politics behind these policies. The student wing of the Congress — National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) — has launched a four-week public policy course. “NSUI has launched a 4-week public policy course for ‘Future of India’ Fellows. The summer boot camp will provide India’s brightest young minds an overview of key policy challenges facing our country and the tools to analyze and understand the politics behind these policies,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

The fellowship will focus on developing an understanding of the political considerations and implications of different policy choices to build a new generation of liberal, democratic and compassionate young leaders across India, the student organisation said. Top Congress leaders including P Chidambaram, Salman Khurshid, Sam Pitroda, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, K Raju, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Rajeev Gowda, Meenakshi Natarajan, P L Punia and Sushmita Dev will give lessons on various topics.

The fellowship is open to all students and young professionals under 30 and applications for the course are open from May 1, 2018 and short-listed candidates will be informed before end of May, the NSUI said. The course is scheduled from June 11 to July 6, 2018 in Delhi.

The issues to be taken up include public policy and analysis, the role of the state in development, the birth and evolution of Indian polity, governance and public institutions, strengthening democracy and the current crisis, the role of the state in ensuring access, bridging the Bharat vs India divide and other topics.