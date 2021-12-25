Conferences showcasing confluence of management & spirituality at IIMK

With its theme ‘Responsible Business for Sustainable Development’ the PAN IIM WMC2021 hosted by IIM-K registered participation from the 20 IIMs in the country and 15 other countries.

The three-day eighth PAN IIM World Management Conference (8th PAN IIM WMC) and second International Conclave on ‘Globalizing Indian Thought’ (GIT 2021) concluded on a high note with close to 400 research papers presented on global management thoughts and practices and the impact and influence of Indian Thought in a 21st century world.

The valedictory function was attended by Dipak Jain, former dean of Kellogg School of Management (USA) and INSEAD (France); S Sivakumar, head of agri & IT business at ITC & BK Shivani, renowned meditation teacher, Brahma Kumaris Spiritual Movement in India and Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM Kozhikode.

With its theme ‘Responsible Business for Sustainable Development’ the PAN IIM WMC2021 hosted by IIM-K registered participation from the 20 IIMs in the country and 15 other countries. Around 262 papers were accepted and presented after a rigorous review process with an acceptance rate of 40%. The tracks were co-chaired by experts from various institutions, including Singapore Management University, IIM Ahmedabad, Penn State Behrend, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, and the University of Oklahoma, among others, with participation from 343 delegates.

The gathering witnessed a wide range of discussions and exchange of ideas with Prof Jain emphasising a DIET (Digital Learning, Innovative Mindset, Entrepreneurial Spirit and Talent development) as the fulcrum for encouraging entrepreneurialism for creating a better world. In her address, Sister Shivani underlined the humane need of the hour to prioritise ‘person’ over ‘performance’ and encouraged listeners to embrace the power of affirmation inspired by ancient Indian concept of ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’, while Sivakumar emphasized the need for critical thinking to come up with innovative ideas.