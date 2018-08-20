CompTIA’s new training course aims to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap in India

Representative Image: Reuters

India is aiming to become one of the world’s top-10 IT protected nations in the UN’s Global Cybersecurity Index, and towards that the vendor-neutral IT certification body CompTIA has launched a training and certification programme called CompTIA PenTest +, to meet the rising demand for professional cybersecurity penetration testers in the country.

A report by job portal Indeed estimates the requirement for cybersecurity professionals rose by 150% in the period January 2017 to March 2018, and job searches for these roles went up by 188%. However, most organisations are unable to find adequately skilled resources for cybersecurity.

“Our penetration testing training and certification fills in the gaping skills gap in this domain. The PenTest+ is intended for cybersecurity professionals with intermediate-level experience. It will teach candidates about launching attacks on systems, discovering vulnerabilities and managing them”, said Pradipto Chakrabarty, regional director, CompTIA India. This test, he said, complements the existing CySA+ course, which covers defensive security strategies.

Anyone who is interested to take the PenTest+ can either undergo a 40-hour instructor-led training or can select a self-paced online learning option. Candidates should have 3-4 years of experience performing penetration tests, and vulnerability assessments and management.