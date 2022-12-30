Comply to NCPCR guidelines on eliminating corporal punishment, DoE directs schools

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular directing all schools in the union territory (UT) to abide by the guidelines formulated by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in regard to eliminating corporal punishment.

“All heads of government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the Directorate of Education are hereby directed to familiarise themselves with the guidelines formulated by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights regarding eliminating corporal punishment in schools and ensure the compliance of the guidelines in their respective schools,” the DoE circular said.

The directive comes after several such cases were reported in schools in the last one month.In Bhopal, a five-year-old girl suffered a fracture after a private teacher allegedly twisted her hand for not properly spelling the word ‘parrot’, police had said.

Two weeks back, a class five student in a Delhi school was allegedly hit with a pair of scissors by her teacher who then chopped her hair and flung her off the building’s first floor, fracturing her facial bone.

With inputs from PTI