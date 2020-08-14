Common Entrance Tests 2020: AP govt says CET exam to be held from September 10

These CETs were originally supposed to be conducted in July-August but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced the revised schedule for conducting various Common Entrance Tests-2020, for admission into various professional courses, from September 10 to October 5. State Education Minister A Suresh said the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical CET would be held from September 17 to

25 (except 20), the Integrated CET on September 10 and 11.

The Post-Graduate CET would be held from September 28 to 30, Education CET on October 1 (forenoon) and Law CET (afternoon). The APPE CET would be conducted from October 2 to 5, the minister said.

These CETs were originally supposed to be conducted in July-August but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.