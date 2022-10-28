Commission for child rights early warning system helps students return to schools

Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has helped more than 33,000 students who were chronically absent from schools to resume their formal education through its early warning system.

According to an official statement, the early warning system is a collaboration between the Directorate of Education (DoE), the Delhi government and DCPCR which aims to protect the “at-risk” children and bring them back to school.

The warning system fundamentally operates on the idea that a substantially low school attendance of a student is the ramification of a circumstantial vulnerability threatening the child’s education and well-being. It was launched in April 2022 and is currently deployed across all 1,046 Delhi government schools comprising nearly 19 lakh students, the statement said.

The statement further pointed that the major reasons of absenteeism in students include sickness (41%), permanent and temporary migration to different states (25%) and students’ families unaware of or denied absenteeism (11%). Furthermore, some of the critical cases identified included death of a parent (nearly 200 cases), bullying (nearly 100 cases), child labour (nearly 150 cases), and child marriage, the statement noted.

It further added that nearly 6,841 children, mainly adolescent boys, were found bunking school as parents denied their absence from the schools while attendance records reflected them as chronically absent. Most of them now attend school regularly because of DCPCR’s intervention, the statement claimed.

“DCPCR works singularly to promote and uphold child rights in Delhi. Because of the Early Warning System, Delhi’s student attendance tracking and intervention system has become much better than that of the United Kingdom where chronic absenteeism is also nearly 20% and no such tracking system exists,” Anurag Kundu, chairperson, DCPCR said.

The project leverages the education department’s online attendance marking system to detect students who are at risk of dropping-out and launches a series of preventive and remedial interventions to support children’s well-being and assist them in resuming their education.

These interventions include nudges to the parents by means of SMS/IVR and helpline calls. The DCPCR helpline establishes contact with these families to understand the reasons behind their children’s absenteeism, provide them the support they need and also counsel them on the importance of attending school regularly.

All high-risk cases such as abuse, trafficking, child marriage, child labour, medical emergencies cases are automatically transferred to DCPCR’s grievance management teams for resolution of issues and then to relevant department or authorities for their resolution. “SOS cases are attended to within 24 hours of receiving the grievance,” the statement claimed.

With PTI inputs

