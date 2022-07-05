COMEDK UGET Result 2022 (OUT) on comedk.org, check how to download results

COMEDK UGET Result 2022: The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET) 2022 today, June 5. Students now can download COMEDK UGET 2022 Result from the official website at comedk.org.

To check COMEDK UGET Result 2022, Candidates will have to log in with their registration number and password to access the results online. Qualified candidates will be called for the counselling process for further document verification and admission process. COMEDK UGET 2022 was conducted on June 19.

COMEDK UGET Result 2022: How to download

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of COMEDK- comedk.org.

2. Candidates are required to click on the notification link that reads ‘click on the COMEDK UGET 2022 result’.

3. Login with your credentials such as user id and click on submit.

4. COMEDK UGET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download COMEDK UGET Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

After getting the score cards, candidates are advised to check all details given on the scorecard including the spelling of their name, the subject names, the marks, total or the percentage, exam centre name etc. In any case, there may be found errors or discrepancies, candidates need to contact the official authorities.

Every year, consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) conducts this exam for admission to BE or BTech courses offered by colleges across Karnataka. COMEDK offers around 20,000 engineering course seats in colleges across the state.

After announcing the results, COMEDK will organise a centralised counselling (single window system) process for candidates. During the counselling session, the candidates will have to share their preferred choice of college and the course that they want to join. If the candidates fall within the COMEDK Cut-Offs announced by the college, they will be invited to complete admission formalities.