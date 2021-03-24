COMEDK UGET 2021: Application process starts; check exam, paper pattern, mock test details

COMEDK UGET 2021 exam dates out (PTI Image, Representative)

COMEDK June 2021 Exams: The consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will conduct entrance exams for admission to state engineering colleges on June 20, Sunday. Candidates willing to appear for the entrance exam can do so on the official website comedk.org and the last date to do the same is May 20. COMEDK 2021 will conduct exams for 16,216 engineering seats at 133 colleges.

COMEDK 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have passed 10+2 with a minimum of 45 per cent marks in physics, chemistry and maths. Candidates appearing for board exams can also take the exams provided they secure the qualifying marks once the results come. Reserved category candidates of Karnataka state can appear with 40 per cent marks.

COMEDK 2021 Paper Pattern:

COMEDK will be a computer-based exam and will have questions from the current 10+2 / 1st and 2nd PUC / 11th and 12th standard syllabus. Exams will be held in two slots between 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon between 2 pm to 5 pm. The admit cards indicating exam slots for the exam can be downloaded after June 10.

The exam paper will be available in the English language. The three hours long exam will have 180 questions of a total of 180 marks. 60 questions will be asked each from Physics, Chemistry and maths. There is no negative marking and every question bears one mark.

Candidates can also practice for the exam with COMEDK 2021 mock tests from April 15 at the official website.

COMEDK is ana autonomous institution that holds entrance exams for candidates seeking admission to UG colleges and conducts a centralised counselling process in the seats of the participating colleges.

COMEDK is held only for candidates seeking admission to B.E/B.Tech courses. B.Arch candidates will get admission through the counselling process. Admission will be based on NATA / JEE Main paper 2 scores.