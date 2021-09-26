COMEDK UGET 2021: Results to be out at 4 pm today; Where and how to check

Notably, COMEDK released the final answer key for the entrance exam on their website on Friday

COMEDK UGET 2021 Results: The results of the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will be released today at 4 pm. Students who appeared for the test would be able to check their results on the official website of the consortium – comedk.org. To be able to access the results, the candidates would need to keep their credentials handy. The results and rank cards will not be sent physically to the students, which means that they would only be able to find these results online through the website.

COMEDK UGET 2021 Results: How to check

To check the results, the students would first need to head to comedk.org. On the homepage of this official website, students would be able to see a link for the COMEDK UGET 2021 result. Upon clicking this link, a new window would open, where students would need to fill in their credentials to be able to login, like application number and date of birth. Once the login is successful, the student’s COMEDK UGET 2021 result would be displayed on the screen. The students are advised to check the result and download it and take a print out for future reference.

Notably, COMEDK released the final answer key for the entrance exam on their website on Friday, and the results have been prepared using this final answer key as the basis.

Once the results have been announced, the candidates who have been shortlisted would be invited to the counselling rounds. For the counselling sessions, students would have to mandatorily carry a hard copy of their UGET 2021 results to the counselling centres, as it is one of the required documents students have to bring with them.