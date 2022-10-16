COMEDK Seat Allotment Round 2: Registrations begin; here’s everything to know from choice filling to important dates.

The registration process for the second round of counselling for the HKR (FULL NAME PLEASE) Category of the COMEDK has begun. Those who wish to participate in the process, can do so by visiting the organization’s website at www.comedk.org. They can also edit their choice filling by 2 pm on October 17.

The results of the first phase of the counselling will be announced on October 18. After that, the candidates will be able to report to the colleges they have been allocated to on October 25.

COMEDK 2022 counselling process includes initial registration, choice filling, document verification, payment of fees and seat allotment. Candidates who qualified in the COMEDK exam 2022 will be allowed to register for the counselling process.

COMEDK Round 2 registration: How to apply

First, visit the official website at www.comedk.org. On the homepage, click on the Engineering log-in. Fill in your login credentials. Change preferences in the choice filling form. Now download and take a print for future use.

COMEDK seat allotment results will be released on the official website. To access results candidates will have to use their application number and password to download the results and rank. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates.

COMEDK Counselling Round 2 Phase 2 Important dates

Hyderabad- Karnataka Region (HKR) Category

COMEDK Counselling Round 2 Phase 1 – HKR Category

COMEDK online registration: October 16, 2022 (12 pm)

Last date for counselling registration: October 17, 2022 (2 pm)

Release of allotment result: October 18, 2022 (2 pm)

Confirmation of allotted seat: October 18 to 19, 2022 (5 pm)

Reporting: October 18 to 25, 2022 (5 pm)

Surrender Facility: October 18 to 26, 2022 (5 pm)

General Merit category

COMEDK online registration: October 20, 2022 (3 pm)

Last date for counselling registration: October 21, 2022 (5 pm)

Release of COMEDK allotment result: October 22, 2022 (5 pm)

Confirmation of allotted seat: October 22 to 24, 2022 (5 pm)

COMEDK Reporting: October 22 to 25, 2022 (5 pm)

Surrender Facility: October 23 to 25, 2022 (5 pm)

The objective of the COMEDK is to conduct testing procedures that are conducted to determine the merit of candidates for the various engineering and medical colleges under KPCF (Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation – Medical & Dental) and KUPECA (Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association) respectively in the state. Since its inception, the organization has been serving over 200 engineering colleges and 16 medical colleges.