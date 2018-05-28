COMEDK result 2018: Bangalore’s Durbha Adithya secures Rank 1, expresses interest in artificial intelligence

The top 10 rank holders are all male and the top rank holder hails from Bangalore.

COMEDK result 2018: The Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) results were declared on Sunday evening by the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) at comedk.org. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check their results. According to a Times of India report, the top 10 rank holders are all male and the top rank holder hails from Bangalore.

Durbha Aditya, a student of NPS, HSR Layout, managed to bag the first rank and has expressed an interest in artificial intelligence for the future. Other candidates who belong to Bangalore and are among the top 10 students are Nikhil S Pai at Rank 5 and Pratik Sanjay Bhirud at rank 6. The report further states that among the top 100 ranks, 42 students are from Karnataka.

COMEDK is an autonomous institution consisting of senior academicians and reputed administrative officers who have been associated in the educational ecosystem. This organisation is responsible for testing procedures to determine the merit of aspiring students in an effective, fair, transparent and non-exploitative procedure by KPCF (Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation – Medical & Dental) and KUPECA (Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association).

Candidates can find the final merit/rank that will be generated on the basis of the aspirant’s performance in the entrance test. It will be made available on the official website from today. Along with this, Online Rank Card will be available under applicant login in the COMEDK website from 28/05/2018. Candidates appearing for COMEDK UGET-2018 counselling should download & obtain a printout of the Online Rank card. No Rank Card will be dispatched either by email/post /courier / in person to the candidates under any circumstances. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the counselling venue without the print out of Online Rank Card which is one of the mandatory documents.