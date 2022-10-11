COMEDK inaugurates education innovation hubs to support Karnataka’s Entrepreneurship initiatives

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has inaugurated the first of the eight COMEDKARES innovation hubs in Bangalore, on October 11, 2022, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the centre has been established to help students to bridge the skill gap and increase employability.

The eight hubs will be set up in Kalaburgi, Belagavi, Hassan, Bengaluru, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Mysore and Dakshina Kannada and each hub can support 10-12 member institutions.

“ComedKares will increase competitiveness and help students in selecting the right career from a multitude of options. It also ties into the larger vision of Beyond Bengaluru to create employable talent in tier 2 and 3 cities. Beyond Bengaluru aims to draw at least four companies a month in each cluster. I urge these organisations to come forward to strengthen industry-academia partnerships to build talent across Karnataka,” C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT and BT, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, said.

Furthermore, the programmes at ComedKares are endorsed by VTU and recognised by the industry. It further added that the hub is equipped with design, modelling, prototyping and fabrication equipment and infrastructure. Educational institutions also stand to benefit in the areas of campus placements, NAAC, and NBA accreditation as well as incubation for student projects through their partnership with ComedKares, the statement added.

