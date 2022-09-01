Collins Learning, Mattel, Scrabble partner to launch National School Scrabble Championship 2022

Collins Learning, Mattel and the Scrabble Association of India has announced the launch of the National School Scrabble Championship 2022 for students under 18 years of age. The championship aims to build language skills, dictionary skills, mathematical skills, general knowledge, attention span, time management, and peer-to-peer learning.

According to the official statement, the National School Scrabble Championship 2022 consists of three rounds which include qualifiers to be held online across the country on September 9 and 10. Eight zonals will be held in the cities of Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Guwahati, Delhi and Jaipur between September 24 and October 31. Grand Finale will be held in Delhi on November 5.

“A family game, a competitive game and an educational tool are a few ways of defining the original Scrabble Board Game. Scrabble is a fun and engaging way to build on one’s English vocabulary and even Math skills. With the 2022 School Scrabble Championship, we will bring the game to a new generation of players across India,” Aditi Ravichandar, head of marketing, Mattel India, said.

Taking about the rising popularity of the game, Sudhir Kamath, tournament director for the School Scrabble Championship and former president of the Scrabble Association of India, said that the Indian competitive Scrabble is on an upswing. “Our players finished fourth in the World Scrabble Championships for adults and second in the World Youth Scrabble Championship last year.

The statement mentioned that all intellectual property rights in and to the game are owned by Mattel throughout the world, except in the U.S.A and Canada where it is a trademark of Hasbro Inc

Scrabble Association of India (SAI) is the apex body that coordinates Scrabble tournaments in India, maintains player ratings, interacts with overseas Scrabble organisations as the country representative and selects players to represent India in international tournaments. Mattel is a global toy company while Collins Learning is an online training and education solution, a publishing division of HarperCollins Publishers.

Also Read: RV University launches Centre for Human Rights Studies

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn