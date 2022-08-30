CollegeDekho strengthens top management; appoints Manish Kohli as senior VP of operations

Student counselling and admission platform, CollegeDekho, has announced two new appointments to its senior leadership roles. The platform has appointed Manish Kohli as the senior vice president of operations who will lead the service delivery teams along with innovation practices across B2B and B2C business verticals. The platform has also appointed Kavita Azad as the chief human resource officer who will be responsible to further build on the company culture and capabilities for the ed-tech major.

“We are onboarding Kavita and Manish on our growth journey. They both come with a diverse experience from versatile industries and will help build an innovation-driven culture and implement effective scaling for strategic growth,” Ruchir Arora, co-founder and CEO, CollegeDekho, said.

According to the official statement, both the leaders have experiences in multiple industries including financial services, BPO, consulting, telecom, media, IT/ ITES and eCommerce for over 20 years. Manish was previously associated with organisations such as GE Capital, American Express, Dell, and Tata Business support services. On the other hand, Kavita has been associated with organisations such as Bharti, Convergys, American Express, British Telecom and eClerx.

“CollegeDekho’s business model and mission to transform India’s higher education ecosystem has always interested me. I am confident that my experience and multi-domain expertise, exposure in setting, scaling and stabilising business verticals with digital transformation and people management will take CollegeDekho to greater heights,” Manish Kohli, senior vice president of operations, CollegeDekho, said.

“I am looking forward to using the best of my entrepreneurial and HR expertise to build on the company culture, strengthen CollegeDekho’s position as an employer of choice and enhance the organisational performance and capabilities,” Kavita Azad, chief human resource officer, CollegeDekho said.

CollegeDekho is a student counselling and admission platform founded in 2015. It helps students to select colleges and secure admission.