CollegeDekho plans to hire 300 people in next three months; eyes three lakh applications this fiscal

Higher education service provider CollegeDekho aims to hire 300 people by November 2022, Ruchir Arora, co-founder, chief executive officer (CEO) told FE Education Online. The company claims to have grown to 1,800 team members from 600 in January 2022. Arora further added that CollegeDekho aims to close three lakh applications in FY23. “Last year, we closed one lakh applications,” he said.

According to regulatory files accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, the revenue from operations of the company increased 27.66% to Rs 47.90 crore in FY21 from Rs 37.52 crore in FY20. The company’s net loss declined 21.59% to Rs 21.31 crore in FY21 from Rs 27.18 crore in FY20. However, the company refused to comment on the financials of FY22.

CollegeDekho, backed by Girnarsoft Education Services Private Limited, claims to generate its revenue through three different streams. Arora stated that its domestic admission service accounts for 75% of revenue, online learning platform- Learn contributes about 20% and study abroad service stands at 5% of the revenue. Under domestic admissions and study abroad, the company claims to have earned through commision from 1,500 partner colleges in India and 200 universities across the United States (US), Canada, and Australia based on the students’ admission.

Furthermore, to scale its Learn platform, CollegeDekho has launched an additional service namely ‘Assured’ in July, claims Arora. “This service assures students with job opportunities across 200 partnered organisations,” he said. The company also plans to add 40 new courses on the Learn platform. At present, it offers more than 35 courses across different disciplines such as finance, business, artificial intelligence, digital marketing, communication development among others. On the enrollment front, Arora claims that since its launch in February 2022, the platform gets about 2,000 enrollments every month.

Meanwhile, in March 2022, the company had acquired Prepbytes- a coding platform with a user base from 1500 tier 2 and 3 cities. The company has further acquired Getmyuni and IELTS Material in February 2022 to cater to the English Test Preparation category.

