CollegeDekho onboards Rajeev Chaba and Ivan Kolomoetz as independent directors to its advisory board

Admissions and education services platform, CollegeDekho, has appointed two independent directors to its advisory board- Rajeev Chaba, president and MD at MG Motor India and Ivan Kolomoetz, president and co-founder of UCHi.RU and Happynumbers.com. According to the official release, they will work closely with Ruchir Arora, CEO and co-founder of CollegeDekho to play a key role in shaping the company’s future strategies and aid in the company’s governance.

As per the statement, Rajeev and Ivan are known to have played an instrumental role in disrupting their respective industries and achieving exponential growth for their companies. Rajeev has an experience of three decades in the auto segment where he has held senior leadership positions at top global automotive brands such as Chevrolet, Cadillac, Opel and Buick across multiple international markets. On the other hand, Ivan is a young entrepreneur and co-founder of Russia based edtech company with more than 8 million students.

“Rajeev and Ivan’s experience across global markets and ability to build a strong product portfolio will play a key role in helping us in our commitments to transform India’s higher education space with ingenious offerings,” Ruchir Arora, CEO and co-founder, CollegeDekho, said.

Rajeev Chaba on his plan to take CollegeDekho to a global platform said “I truly believe in its mission of simplifying students’ higher education journey and am hopeful, the company will be able to expand its product offerings and markets to make it a truly globally competitive company. I am looking forward to working with the incredible team of CollegeDekho and its investors.”

CollegeDekho is an ed-tech company which offers services in the space of higher education. As per the official release, earlier this year the company acquired two ed-tech companies Prepbytes and GetMyUni to expand its product portfolio. The release further added that the company raised $35 million in its Series B funding round and is backed by investors including Winter Capital, ETS Strategic Capital, Disrupt ADQ, QIC, Calega and Man Capital.

